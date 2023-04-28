Prohibition of phones in the workplace | Info

Employers certainly have ways to limit social networks and any other Internet content in their companies.

Izvor: RTS

Professor Goran Kunjadić, an expert in cyber security, tells RTS that people must be aware that the Personal Data Protection Act must be respected. Employers certainly have ways to limit social networks and any other Internet content in their companies, Kunjadić points out. The right to protection of personal data and privacy is one of the basic human rights. With the rapid development of digital technology and the Internet, this right is seriously questioned.

“People share their personal information and personal events almost without control. The only limiting factor is actually the policy of the company that owns the network, in this case Tik-Tok. Only they know what their publishing policies are. We as a country should that we have our own norms of what is allowed and what is not allowed Personal data is regulated by the Law on the Protection of Personal Data corresponding to the GDPR, which is applied in the European Union. In this way, it is regulated which of the data can be shared and in what way”, says prof. Dr. Goran Kunjadić, cyber security expert.

Employers certainly have ways to limit social networks and any other Internet content in their companies. This is stipulated in the Act, adds Professor Kunjadić. The employer can prohibit any content that is not relevant to the work being performed. Professor Kunjadić points out that the worrying trend is Tik-Tok challenges, where most often minors put their safety in question.

“It is interesting that the digital identity differs in many ways from the personal identity in reality. None of those children would, for example, lie down on the street if it was not recorded and published on social networks. Once your data is on the air, it’s gone forever. You can’t delete them, they spread through networks and then it’s over. People must be aware that the Personal Data Protection Act must be respected,” says Kunjadić.

In the example of a nurse from GAK “Narodni Front” who broadcasted a video from the operating room on Tik-Tok, it can be clearly seen violation of the Personal Data Protection Act. Data from the company “Kasperski” show that as many as 56 percent of respondents think that it is impossible to preserve privacy in the modern digital environment.

