Prolonged custody of the father of the suspect for the murders in Mladenovac Info

The detention of the father of the suspect for the murders in Dubona and Mali Orašje has been extended.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić/MUP

According to the decision of the High Court in Smederevo RB, the father of the suspect for mass murders in Dubona and Mali Orašje UB (20) has had his detention extended.

RB has been in custody since May 8, when he was arrested in a house in Dubona after the police found weapons during a search. He is charged with the criminal offense of unauthorized possession of firearms, explosives and ammunition, as well as illegally obtaining them.

Let us remind you that UB is suspected of killing eight and wounding 14 people on May 4. In addition to his father, his uncle was also arrested, also because of the weapons found.

(WORLD/Informer)

