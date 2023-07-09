Prominent Journalist Murdered in Mexico, Highlighting Threats to Press Freedom

Title: Mexican Journalist Found Dead after Reporting on Corruption and Cartels

Subtitle: Journalist’s Murder Highlights Ongoing Dangers Faced by Media Workers in Mexico

Author: Redacción

Date: 9 July 2023

Time: 10:58 GMT (updated 4 hours ago)

Image copyright: Reuters

The body of Luis Martín Sánchez Íñiguez, a correspondent for one of Mexico’s leading newspapers, La Jornada, was discovered in the western state of Nayarit on Saturday. The journalist had been reported missing since Wednesday, and his murder has raised concerns about the safety of media workers in the country.

The Nayarit State Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Sánchez was murdered, stating that the attack was related to his journalistic work. This revelation followed the recent kidnapping of three journalists in the region.

Sánchez’s body was found near the city of Tepic, in the town of El Ahuacate, a day after his wife filed a complaint with the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Missing Persons. Initial reports suggest that his body was discovered handcuffed and covered with bags, with a message pinned to his chest. The authorities have not revealed the contents of the message.

According to Sánchez’s wife, his computer, cell phone, and a hard drive were missing from their home. However, she found his pants, which he wore on the day he went missing, along with his wallet, except for his correspondent’s badge.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities believe that Sánchez was killed between 24 and 48 hours before his body was found.

The disappearance of Sánchez came shortly after another journalist, referred to as Osiris, also went missing. His whereabouts remain unknown. A third person named Jonathan was abducted but was later found alive and in good health.

The news of Sánchez’s death has sparked outrage both within Mexico and internationally. The Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights has called on authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Various human rights groups, including the Americas section of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), have condemned the killing, highlighting the dangers faced by journalists in Mexico. This year alone, several media workers have been targeted and killed, often while reporting on corruption or powerful drug cartels. Activists claim that these cases are rarely investigated adequately.

Press freedom organizations consistently rank Mexico as one of the most dangerous countries for journalists to work, with approximately 150 journalists killed there since 2000, according to Reporters Without Borders.

The murder of Luis Martín Sánchez Íñiguez further emphasizes the urgent need to address the safety and protection of journalists in Mexico. The international community joins local activists in demanding justice for murdered journalists and an end to the culture of impunity that perpetuates violence against media workers.

Readers can stay updated on the latest news by downloading the new version of the BBC Mundo app and enabling notifications.

Note: The content of this article is based on the provided information and may be subject to further updates and developments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

