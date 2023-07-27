promos for new and existing customers

Yesterday Samsung presented the new generation of leaflets, Galaxy Z Fold5 e Galaxy Z Flip5. The coverage is already wide: here our launch article where you can find all the images of the two and their respective technical specifications, here the in-depth analysis on prices and promotions, and now we offer you an overview of the promotions studied by WindTre for the installment purchase of one of the two. There are many choices: 24 or 30 month plans, offers for new or existing customers, with regard to Z Flip5 there are even options dedicated to under 30s / over 70s.

The material is not lacking, so here is a index:

GALAXY Z FOLD5

New customers

WindTre offers Galaxy Z Fold5 in the variants of 256 and 512 GB of storage. At the moment the installments have the same amount, and until August 10 also theadvance to be paid by credit card is the same for both:

349,99 euro up to 3 August for both 256 GB and 512 GB 449.99 euros from 4 August to 10 August for both 256 GB and 512 GB from 11 August to 3 September it will take 449.99 euros for the 256 GB, 599.99 euros for the 512 GB.

30 months

As regards the rate the question is more complex: they depend on the chosen offer, and obviously the offers (nine) also have different costs. Taking the options with as an example duration 30 months (seven), the total made up of the sum between the installment and the monthly cost of the offer varies between:

59.98 euros/month total of Full 5G Reload exChange Summer with Easy Pay (14.99 euros/month for the offer + 44.99 euros/month for Z Fold5) 200 gigabytes with 5G Priority Pass unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 50 minutes abroad only if you bring your old smartphone

74.98 euros/month total of Protect Unlimited 5G with Easy Pay (29.99 euros/month for the offer + 44.99 euros/month for Z Fold5) unlimited gigabytes with 5G Priority Pass unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 200 minutes abroad theft protection included.

The total cost resulting from the sum of the offer installment and the smartphone installment, at the moment, is the same between the 256 GB and 512 GB variants, like the advance.

24 months

There are two choices for those wishing to reduce the duration at 24 months:

76.99 euros/month total with Full 5G Summer with Easy Pay (14.99 euros/month for the offer + 62 euros/month for Z Fold5) 200 gigabytes with 5G Priority Pass unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 50 minutes abroad

81.99 euros/month total with Pack Unlimited 5G with Easy Pay (19.99 euros/month for the offer + 62 euros/month for Z Fold5) unlimited gigabytes in 5G at a maximum speed of 30 Mbps, unlimited minutes and 200 text messages.

Already customers

So these are the opportunities for new customers. Even existing customers can buy a Galaxy Z Fold5 in installments. WindTre reserves some promotions for them, whether they include the offer change where he maintenance of their own.

In the first case, according to colleagues from mondomobileweb.itone of the possibilities is represented by the switch to Mia Unlimited Smart Pack Protect 5G with Reload exChange:

advance

until 3 August 249.99 euros for both versions until 10 August until 3 September 329.99 euros for 256 GB 459.99 euros for 512 GB

rata smartphone (30 months) until 3 August 46.99 euros for both versions until 10 August until 3 September 47.99 euros for 256 GB 46.99 euros for 512 GB.

The ability to purchase a Galaxy Z Fold5 keeping your WindTre phone plan it is reserved for some selected customers: both the 256 GB and 512 GB versions cost 52.99 euros more per month (for 30 months), the advance is the one indicated above.

GALAXY Z FLIP5

New customers

WindTre offers Galaxy Z Flip5 in the variants of 256 and 512 GB of storage. At the moment the installments have the same amount, theadvance payable by credit card amounts to 99,99 euro; in some cases, according to information from colleagues of mondomobileweb.ita zero down payment is offered with a Compass or Astrofinance loan.

30 months

As regards the rate the question is more complex: they depend on the offer chosen, and obviously the offers also have different costs. Taking the options with as an example duration 30 months (nine), the total made up of the sum between the installment and the monthly cost of the offer varies between:

34.98 euros/month total of Full 5G Reload exChange Summer with Easy Pay (14.99 euros/month for the offer + 19.99 euros/month for Z Flip5) 200 gigabytes with 5G Priority Pass unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 50 minutes abroad only if you bring your old smartphone

49.98 euros/month total of Protect Unlimited 5G with Easy Pay (29.99 euros/month for the offer + 19.99 euros/month for Z Flip5) unlimited gigabytes with 5G Priority Pass unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 200 minutes abroad theft protection included.

To tell the truth, the range would be wider: there is Voice with Easy Pay for a total of 32.98 euros per month, but since it is aimed at a niche (50 MB of data traffic per month…) we rejected it. However there is and it is fair to underline it.

Other dedicated possibilities to those who often call abroad and to those under 30 or over 70:

34.98 euros/month total with Super 5G with Easy Pay (9.99 euros/month for the offer + 24.99 euros/month for Z Flip5): 100 gigabytes with 5G Priority Pass unlimited minutes and 200 SMS version Under 14 (at the same price) | WindTre Family Protect app included.

The total cost resulting from the sum of the offer installment and the smartphone installment, at the moment, is the same between the 256 GB and 512 GB variants, like the advance.

24 months

There are two choices for those wishing to reduce the duration at 24 months:

45.99 euros/month total with Full 5G Summer with Easy Pay (14.99 euros/month for the offer + 31 euros/month for Z Flip5) 200 gigabytes with 5G Priority Pass unlimited minutes, 200 SMS and 50 minutes abroad

50.99 euros/month total with Pack Unlimited 5G with Easy Pay (19.99 euros/month for the offer + 31 euros/month for Z Flip5) unlimited gigabytes in 5G at a maximum speed of 30 Mbps, unlimited minutes and 200 text messages.

Already customers

So these are the opportunities for new customers. Even existing customers can buy a Galaxy Z Flip5 in installments. WindTre reserves some promotions for them, whether they include the offer change where he maintenance of their own.

In the first case, according to colleagues from mondomobileweb.itone of the possibilities is represented by the switch to Mia Unlimited Smart Pack Protect 5G with Reload exChange:

rata smartphone (30 months) until 3 August 24.99 euros for both versions until 10 August until 3 September 28.99 euros for 256 GB 41.99 euros for 512 GB.

The ability to purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 keeping your WindTre phone plan is reserved for some selected customers:

rata smartphone (30 months) until 3 August 29.99 euros for both versions until 10 August until 3 September 33.99 euros for 256 GB 36.99 euros for 512 GB.

In both cases, there is no advance payment and the cost of the installments must be added to those envisaged for the combined offer.

FREE INSURANCE AND ONLY SOLUTION PRICES

Those who buy Galaxy Z Fold5 or Z Flip5 using one of the WindTre offers can still take advantage of the Samsung Care+ insurance service which covers accidental damage during the first year of life.

It is part of the launch promos, as well as the discounts provided for those who do not want to bind themselves to an operator for months and prefer to buy one of the two in only solution:

VIDEO

(updated July 27, 2023, 8.25pm)

