Promoting a fear-free internet for children and young people

Digital spaces, beyond their tremendous ease in connecting people around the world and providing opportunities for children and young people, are becoming increasingly toxic for them. Today, the internet can be seen as the fastest way, or the easiest way easier to be targeted for different types of violence. During the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have noted an increase in the presence of young people and children on the internet. It is precisely during this period that we also note many more cyberattacks. Today, children and some young people may be more vulnerable to the complexity of digital spaces, so it is important that everyone works to promote a fearless internet, for all, because the right to Internet access is a universal right, for children and young people too.

The importance of the presence of children and young people on the internet

Children and young people have the same right of access to the internet as everyone else. Internet access is condition prerequisite to the exercise of a certain number of human rights, such as freedom of expression guaranteed by Article 19(2), of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. This pact also protects the right to freedom of opinion, the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, the right to education and many others. Preventing children and young people from having access to the internet amounts to suppressing these fundamental human rights, the enjoyment of which sometimes depends on the internet.

Thanks to the Internet, children and young people can strengthen their knowledge on several subjects and can use them in educational settings. They can share their ideas on digital platforms and discover the different visions of others in relation to them. The Internet is emerging as one of the possibilities for children and young people to contribute to public debate. In Benin and elsewhere, there are manychildren on the internet and who defend causes, and raise public awareness on several themes such as children’s rights or the right to a healthy environment. For example, in Benin, an 8-year-old girl with the nickname Look at the moon uses his talent to a singer to raise awareness about children’s rights. She is also an activist Amnesty International Benin. But many challenges continue to hinder the presence of children and young people on the internet.

Obstacles to the presence of children and young people on the internet

In some African countries, parents continue to prohibit access to the internet for children and young people of a certain age, especially young girls. The Internet can prove to be an element that affects the behavior of children in society. On the internet, children can sometimes be exposed to age-inappropriate content, such as pornographic content and hate speech. They can also easily find themselves in contact with malicious people who seek to gain their trust in order to exploit them for sexual or pornographic purposes, for example. Young people, especially girls, experience cyberharassment on our digital platforms and online intimidation every day. This year 2023 in Benin, several young girls were targeted by a harasser while carrying out a digital campaign against online harassment with the concept #bloquele. These young girls from foundation of young amazons for development suffered any form of violence on the internet during the period of this campaign. Accounts were created with their identity, their image has been doctored by the stalker with nudes to make it appear that it was them. This example among many others proves the need to work to make our digital spaces healthy for children and young people.

How to protect children and young people on the internet?

The internet can be a valuable source of information, learning and entertainment for children and young people, but it can also be very harmful to them. For this reason, it is important to work to safeguard and highlight the positive side of the internet to allow children and young people to make the most of digital spaces for their full development. To achieve this, it is essential to make our digital spaces healthy and secure. For example:

Inform children and young people about the risks associated with using the internet

The more children and young people are aware of the risks associated with the internet, the more they will be able to take measures to protect themselves and prevent cyberattacks. Due to a lack of information, children and young people can easily be targeted by cyberbullies and easily become victims ofPhishing. They must also be kept continuously informed of the latest threats on the internet and how to deal with them. We must encourage children and young people to go towards educational content that promotes their development so that algorithms can offer them less negative content in order to improve their education and their mental health.

Encourage children and young people to report all threats on the internet

Sometimes children and young people experience several types of violence on the internet in silence. It sometimes even happens that some people commit suicide under pressure from their harasser. It is important to teach children and young people to communicate regularly about their experience of using digital platforms. Dialogue must be established to allow free expression.

Educate children and young people to have healthy behaviors on the internet

It is important to educate children and young people about good behavior on the internet. They must learn to be tolerant, respectful, to respect the opinions of others, and to criticize ideas and not people. They must understand the importance of protecting privacy on the Internet and appreciate the dangers associated with disclosing personal and sensitive information on the Internet. They must also be equipped with online security measures.

