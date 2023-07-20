Promoting Friendship and Cultural Exchange: Mainland Universities Visit National Taiwan University

Xinhua News Agency｜Friendly Interaction and Sincere Heart-to-Heart–Teachers and Students from Mainland Universities Visited National Taiwan University

July 20, 2023 | Xinhua News Agency

On July 15, a group of teachers and students from mainland universities arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan Airport, marking the start of their visit to Taiwan. Led by Professor Hao Ping, Secretary of the Party Committee of Peking University, the group visited National Taiwan University on the morning of July 19 for an exchange discussion with Taiwanese students.

Upon their arrival at National Taiwan University, a welcome tea party was organized by the university to foster friendly interactions among the students from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The atmosphere was relaxed as young students engaged in lively discussions about education and youth. Former Taiwanese President, Mr. Ma Ying-jeou, also participated in the event.

The exchange provided students with an opportunity to learn about each other’s cultures and interests. Wen Yunhao, a student from Peking University, highlighted the importance of face-to-face communication in bridging the gap between young people on both sides of the strait. He emphasized the shared roots and similar experiences and hobbies of the youth, expressing his belief that such interactions fostered a sense of closeness.

National Taiwan University, known as “Taiwan’s No. 1 University,” played host to the event. After the symposium, Mr. Ma Ying-jeou led the teachers and students on a tour of the campus and the Mr. Koo Chen-fu Memorial Library. The university’s serene and beautiful campus, adorned with tall king coconut trees and red brick buildings, left a lasting impression on the visiting students.

During the exchange, Professor Hao Ping emphasized the importance of deepening friendship and understanding between young people on both sides of the strait. He stated that the visit was organized by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation to provide mainland university students with firsthand experience of Taiwanese culture and the educational atmosphere. The exchange had a profound impact, fostering a sense of cordiality among the participants.

Professor Zuo Zhengdong, a faculty member at National Taiwan University who took part in the exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for the common topics and camaraderie found among students from both sides of the strait. He called for more opportunities for young people to connect, understand, and appreciate each other, ultimately creating a better future together.

The visit to National Taiwan University was part of a larger exchange and visit trip for the group of 37 teachers and students from mainland universities. Prior to visiting National Taiwan University, they had already visited Taiwan Chengchi University and Chinese Culture University. They are also scheduled to visit Donghua University for further exchanges.

This visit and exchange between the teachers and students from mainland universities and National Taiwan University served as a testament to the power of education in fostering understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the youth on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. As young minds come together, the future holds promising opportunities for enhanced cross-strait relations and mutual growth.

