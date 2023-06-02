Promoting the dividends of regional integration can be expected, and the RCEP agreement is moving towards a new stage of full implementation-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Promoting regional integration dividends can be expected RCEP agreement is moving towards a new stage of full implementation

Today (June 2), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or RCEP, came into effect for the Philippines. So far, all 15 signatories of RCEP have completed the entry into force procedures and implemented tariff concessions with each other. This marks that the free trade area with the largest population, largest economic and trade scale and the greatest development potential in the world has entered a new stage of full implementation. In Zibo, Shandong, a batch of framed glass mirrors produced for Philippine customers are being loaded into vehicles and ready to be sent abroad. With the RCEP certificate of origin issued by Zibo Customs, this batch of products worth 36,000 US dollars can enjoy a reduction of 12,000 yuan in Philippine import duties. Wang Beibei, Import and Export Commissioner of Shandong Yingke Environmental Renewable Resources Co., Ltd.:After RCEP comes into effect for the Philippines, it is expected to save nearly one million yuan in import duties for our Philippine customers every year. This has greatly enhanced the competitiveness of our products in the Philippine market. Our foreign customers are also actively placing orders, and we are more confident in the Southeast Asian market. After RCEP takes effect for the Philippines, Chinese automobiles and parts, some plastic products, textiles and clothing and other products will enjoy zero-tariff treatment. After a certain transition period, the tariffs on these products will be gradually reduced from 3% to 30% to zero. In the field of services and investment, the Philippines has promised to open the market to more than 100 service sectors, significantly opening up sea and air freight services. In the fields of commerce, telecommunications, distribution, finance, agriculture and manufacturing, these will provide more free and convenient conditions for Chinese enterprises to expand trade and investment exchanges with the Philippines. More importantly, RCEP is fully effective for the 15 signatories, and will also allow the 15 parties to fulfill their commitments to opening up in goods, services, and investment, and to promote regional production factors such as raw materials, products, technologies, talents, capital, information, and data. of free movement. In order to help enterprises make good use of RCEP dividends, relevant departments act quickly to help enterprises use information systems to make optimal choices among different free trade agreements, allowing enterprises to enjoy the highest discounts. Cui Xiangyu, staff member of RCEP Shandong Enterprise Service Center:We cooperated with Qingdao Customs to fully upgrade the RCEP Lumaotong inquiry system, and added more than 10,000 pieces of relevant data of the Philippine country in the background. Now, foreign trade companies can log in to the Lumaotong system to inquire about the relevant product data of the 15 member states of RCEP. At the same time, they can clearly see the optimal tariff applicable to the goods, and they can also inquire about the rules of origin of RCEP. Promoting regional integration RCEP dividends can be expected On November 15, 2020, the 10 ASEAN countries, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand jointly signed RCEP, and promoted the agreement to come into effect on January 1, 2022. Since RCEP took effect, what positive results have been achieved in promoting the development of regional trade and investment between my country and RCEP? 30%! This is the approximate proportion of the RCEP region’s total population, GDP, and trade in goods to the world. Today, RCEP has been fully implemented by 15 signatory countries. According to the agreement, more than 90% of the trade in goods in the region will eventually achieve zero tariffs, promoting the formation of a more prosperous regional integrated market. 300 billion yuan! This is the import and export value enjoyed by Chinese enterprises under RCEP last year. Last year, Chinese enterprises enjoyed export goods valued at 235.3 billion yuan, 1.58 billion yuan in tariff reductions from importing countries, 65.3 billion yuan in imported goods, and 1.55 billion yuan in tax concessions. RCEP is superimposed on other bilateral free trade agreements, which creates good conditions for enterprises to enjoy better benefits and helps enterprises reduce costs and increase efficiency. The implementation of RCEP has also played an important role in stabilizing my country’s foreign trade and foreign investment. From the perspective of trade, in 2022, the total import and export volume between my country and other RCEP member countries will be 12.95 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.5%, accounting for 30.8% of my country’s total foreign trade import and export. In the first four months of this year, the total import and export volume between my country and other RCEP member countries was 4.12 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.3%, accounting for 30.9% of my country’s total foreign trade import and export. From the perspective of attracting foreign capital, in 2022, my country’s actual investment in other RCEP member states will be US$23.53 billion, a year-on-year increase of 23.1%. In the first four months of this year, my country actually utilized nearly US$8.9 billion in investment from other RCEP member states, a year-on-year increase of more than 13.7%. Dalian Customs issued the first RCEP certificate of origin for exports to the Philippines At 0:00 on June 2, Dalian Customs, a subsidiary of Dalian Port Customs, issued the RCEP Certificate of Origin for a batch of mechanical products such as compressors and condensers exported to the Philippines by an international trading company in Dalian through the RCEP origin management information application system. . This is the first RCEP certificate of origin for the Philippines issued by Dalian Customs District after RCEP came into force for the Philippines. According to statistics, from January to May 2023, Dalian Customs issued a total of 8,474 certificates of origin under RCEP, and the value of visa exports was 343 million US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 12.12%.

Promoting regional integration RCEP dividends can be expected

Dalian Customs issued the first RCEP certificate of origin for exports to the Philippines

