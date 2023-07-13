Promusicae X-ray of the Spanish recording industry

Promusic has collaborated with the International University of La Rioja (UNIR) to carry out an exhaustive analysis of all the data published by the Spanish industry that demonstrates the trends of the same and the needs of the sector to maintain the growth of recent years. With this new edition, the results show that income from recorded music in Spain grew in 2022 a 12,43%, placing it at higher levels of increase than in neighboring countries.

That he streaming is the true engine of this global growth of the industry (contributing more than 73% of revenue totals for the sector) reflected in its use by 17 million Spaniards (5.2 million through premium accounts) or that the exports of recorded music contributed during 2022 €34 million for the sale of music in our country (with a growth of 35.1% compared to 2021) are the main data that show that music is a basic necessities for Spanish society.

However, the inferiority of the average amount generated by streaming listening compared to that of neighboring countries is worrying, making clear the need to protect her, help her y support her for boost it. Among the conclusions obtained, the lack of profitability of musical consumption demanding the creation of a consumption model via sustainable streaming for the parties involved. Even so, it remains a priority institutional support, crucial to access fair system of tax deductionsminimize the Unauthorized access to the music (49% among young people from 16 to 24 years old). BIND y Promusic emphasize the importance of having a strategy for internationalization active to take advantage of mercado latino (Today it represents almost 2,000 million dollars).