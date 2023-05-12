Home » Propaganda Live, where is the musician Roberto Angelini?
World

Propaganda Live, where is the musician Roberto Angelini?

by admin
Propaganda Live, where is the musician Roberto Angelini?

by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

Fans of the La 7 “Propaganda Live” program will have noticed that for a few weeks the musician Roberto Angelini, leader of the “Propaganda Orkestra” band, is no longer present in the studio. The reason is simple: the guitarist…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Propaganda Live, where is the musician Roberto Angelini? appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it ».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Ten years of the "indignados", the protest movement that changed Spain

You may also like

Chinese Representatives Will Visit Five Countries of Urb,...

Pep Guardiola furious over Eurovision | Sports

Kurdish oil, the “key” to unlock exports in...

Naples, after the dinner meeting between Spalletti and...

Russian soldier “pardoned” by a drone: catapulted surrender...

Kevin Panter replied to Džanan Musa – a...

Türkiye elections, latest rallies: Erdogan evokes the coup...

Lazio railed against “the drowning man”: Sergej reduced...

◤Thailand General Election◢ Scholars predict: the Thai Party...

Privacy and social networks: when the Internet becomes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy