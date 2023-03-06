Do you wash your brushes regularly?

Are you one of those people who regularly wash your brushes and hair combs? In addition to removing fallen hairs from them, sometimes it is also necessary to clean them in order to remove all possible dirt, impurities, dust and dandruff from it.

Some people were confused and shocked after the video of a girl, who regularly shares tips for hygiene and cleaning, because they didn’t even know that brushes had to be washed at all. But what is the difference between washing makeup brushes and hair brushes? Both should be kept clean.

More precisely, in the video, she showed how much dirt one hairbrush contains, and the result caused numerous reactions.

“Maybe the main reason for oily hair is not the hair itself, but the brush you use. Now I’m going to test it. I put all the brushes in the sink and I’m going to leave them like that for a while. I ran warm water in the sink and poured shampoo,” she began. she in the video, and then after some time she posed the end result. The water was cloudy and dirty.

“I left the brushes in the water for an hour and then came back to check the result… It’s disgusting! Ladies, don’t forget to wash the brushes you use for your hair,” she advised.

