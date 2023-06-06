Property of politician Dodik Stevandić Cvijanović | Info

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina published on its website the assets declared by the politicians who were elected in the October General Elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Izvor: Shutterstock

After applythe president of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik earned 224,760 KM from November 1, 2021 to November 15 last year – about 75,000 KM from salary and 49,000 from property.

Of the property he owns, Dodik declared an apartment worth 80,000 KM, houses in Laktaši and Serbia with a total value of 2,000,000 KM. Dodik owns a Golf 8 worth 50,000 KM, shares in Banja Laktaša (505 KM) and 1,200 KM in his account.

Source: Vedran Ševčuk, mondo.ba

The total value of the assets of the President of the RS is 2.131.705 KMand Dodik also has a loan in “Naša banka” of KM 669,906.

Željko Komšić

The Croatian member of the BiH Presidency and the president of the DF earned 72,867 KM from his salary from January 1, 2022 to December 31, and in that period he earned 5,628 KM from fees.

Source: Facebook

Komšić reported co-ownership of an apartment worth 120,000 KM (71 m2), an apartment worth 51,000 KM, and he has 16,916 in his bank account. KM. Komšić is burdened with a loan of 39,104 KM.

Denis Bećirović

Bosniak member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Bećirović (SDP) reported his salary for the month of October 2022 in the amount of 4,645 KM. Under the item “other”, he reported about 2,700 KM of income.

Source: Anatolia/Elman Omic

Together with his wife, Bećirović is the owner of an apartment in Tuzla whose value he estimated at 124,000 KM, and he drives a “Passat” worth 24,000 KM.

He is also burdened with a loan of 148,000 KM.

Željka Cvijanović

Željka Cvijanović (SNSD), a member of the BiH Presidency from the Serbian people, reported an annual salary of 65,000 KM in 2021. He reported co-ownership of a house worth 222,000 KM, and he drives an “audi q3” valued at 70,000 KM.

Source: Vedran Ševčuk, mondo.ba

Cvijanović reported savings of 70,000 KM and an interest-free loan to the company “Prim” (owned by her son) of 140,000 KM. There are no open loans

Nenad Stevandic

The president of the NSRS and the United Srpska reported that from January 1, 2022 to November 30 last year, he earned 73,000 KM from his salary and 23,000 KM from compensation, and 9,000 under the item “other”.

Stevandić reported co-ownership of the apartment in Belgrade, the value of which is estimated at 370,000 KMa family house in Banja Luka for 270,000 KM.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

He drives a car “nissan xtrail” worth 50,000 KM, and he has 57,000 KM in his giro account.

Stevandić borrowed 90,000 KM from an unnamed natural person in the RS, which he needs to return by the end of next year.

His mother paid him 9,000 KM from her account and this was reported under the item “other”.

Nikola Spiric

The Chairman of the House of Peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nikola Špirić (SNSD), reported that he earned KM 92,250 from his salary alone last year.

At the same time, for the same period, he was paid 17,000 KM for his pension. He has a fee of 4,500 KM and a profit from the property of 24,000 KM. Špirić reported that he is the owner of two apartments (two-bedroom and three-bedroom), which are worth 170,000 KM (together). The office space of 110 square meters that Špirić owns is worth 278,000 KM and “damage” of 30,000 KM.

He has 430,000 KM in his account.

Source: Vedran Ševčuk/Mondo.ba

Dragan Covic

Špirić’s deputy in the House of Peoples and president of HDZ BiH, Dragan Čović, reported that he earned 62,474 KM from his salary for one year, and 19,400 KM from his pension for nine months last year.

Čović earned KM 9,200 from fees last year. There are no assets reported.

Branislav Borenović

MP in PD PS BiH and president of PDP Branislav Borenović reported that from January 1 to November 30 last year he earned 50,000 KM from his salary plus benefits of 8,000 KM.

Borenović has an apartment of 86 square meters, worth 90,000 KM. He is the co-owner of a house of 160 square meters, which is worth 140,000 KM.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

He reported a plot of land with a log cabin (1,474 square meters) worth 35,000 KM. He drives a “jeep compass” which costs 40,000 KM. Borenović saved 50,000 KM.

In the property register, it is stated that he has a loan of 50,000 KM that he must pay by the end of this year and a car lease of 34,000 KM (until the end of 2024).

Denis Sulic

The Minister of Trade and Tourism of the RS (formerly MP and Vice-President of the National Socialist Republic of Serbia) Denis Šulić (SNSD) earned 38,000 KM from his salary last year. He has an apartment worth 128,500 KM, and he is burdened with a loan of the same value.

Šulić drives a “fiat tipo” whose value is estimated at 15,000 KM.

Nebojsa Vukanović

Member of Parliament and leader of the List for Justice and Order, Nebojša Vukanović, earned 36,000 KM from his salary last year, and 24,000 KM from fees.

Source: Slaven Petković, mondo.ba

Vukanović has an apartment in Trebinje of 40 square meters worth 100,000 KM (he explained that the value of the apartment has increased since 2009 when he bought it), and a “volva XC 90” worth 12,000 KM.

It is interesting that Vukanović stated in the explanation that he also earns from advertising on his blog.

Sevlid Hurtić

Today’s Minister for Human Rights and Refugees in the Council of Ministers of BiH Sevlid Hurtić (“BH. Greens”) earned 58,000 KM from his salary the year before last. He earned 6,800 KM from the fee.

For 2021, Hurtić reported a profit from property of 870,000 KM. He reported that he owns six apartments with a total value of 1.97 million KM, three houses worth 1.6 million KM, land worth 10,000 KM, business premises valued at 60,000 KM.

Hurtić is the owner of a private company which, according to data, is worth 10,000,000 KM. He also owns 10 garages worth 270,000 KM.

The total value of his property is 13.9 million KM.

You can find the delivered property documents on the website HOW MUCH.

(World)