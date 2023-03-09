The proposed law on media and non-governmental organizations in Georgia was rejected.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/guyverhofstadt

After days of protests in the streets, Georgia’s ruling party announced it would withdraw a proposed law that would have classified media and non-governmental organizations that receive foreign funding as “foreign agents”.The ruling Georgian Dream party said on Thursday it was rejecting the controversial “foreign agents” law. The announcement followed two nights of violent protests and criticism that the bill represents an authoritarian shift in the country.

Foreign Agent Law proposal jeopardizes Georgia’s path to Euro-Atlantic integration. But belongs in . I call on the political leadership of Georgia: do not sabotage your country’s future! I call on all to respect the Georgian people’s fundamental right to protest!pic.twitter.com/dvTiTNGSBR — Rihards Kols (@RihardsKols)March 8, 2023

The Georgian Dream party stated in a statement that it will “unconditionally withdraw the draft law that we supported without any reservations“. She stated the need to reduce confrontation in society. According to the proposed draft, similar to the laws in Russia, non-governmental organizations and media would be classified as “foreign agents” if they receive 20 percent of their funds from abroad.

Wow. This is how much people really care about liberal democracy whenever and wherever it’s under threat. Full support to democratic Georgia ! ✊pic.twitter.com/988goSbH2Y — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt)March 9, 2023

The proposal was officially aimed at uncovering money flows from abroad, but protesters feared it would be used to harass government critics and suppress the opposition.

(WORLD)