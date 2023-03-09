Home World Proposed media law in Georgia withdrawn | Info
The proposed law on media and non-governmental organizations in Georgia was rejected.

After days of protests in the streets, Georgia’s ruling party announced it would withdraw a proposed law that would have classified media and non-governmental organizations that receive foreign funding as “foreign agents”.The ruling Georgian Dream party said on Thursday it was rejecting the controversial “foreign agents” law. The announcement followed two nights of violent protests and criticism that the bill represents an authoritarian shift in the country.

The Georgian Dream party stated in a statement that it will “unconditionally withdraw the draft law that we supported without any reservations“. She stated the need to reduce confrontation in society. According to the proposed draft, similar to the laws in Russia, non-governmental organizations and media would be classified as “foreign agents” if they receive 20 percent of their funds from abroad.

The proposal was officially aimed at uncovering money flows from abroad, but protesters feared it would be used to harass government critics and suppress the opposition.

