Prosecuted from the age of 12: Palestinian children tried by military courts in Israel

Prosecuted from the age of 12: Palestinian children tried by military courts in Israel

In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Palestinian minors face harsh treatment at the hands of the Israeli military, according to human rights organizations. Defense of Children International – Palestine (DCIP) has documented numerous cases of minors being arrested, blindfolded, and detained without their families or lawyers present. This treatment often leads to confessions under pressure and exposes the children to physical and emotional abuse.

According to Save the Children, 86% of detained Palestinian minors have reported being beaten, while 69% were subjected to humiliating and invasive searches. The organization estimates that approximately 10,000 Palestinian minors have been detained in the Israeli Military Detention System over the past 20 years.

One of the most common reasons for the detention of Palestinian children is the act of throwing stones at demonstrations. Despite international law recognizing children’s rights, Palestinian minors are systematically prosecuted by military courts, a unique and concerning situation highlighted by Save the Children.

Even more alarming is the fact that Israeli laws allow the arrest of Palestinian children as young as six years old, according to DCIP. Additionally, the age of criminal responsibility in Israel is 12 years old, but Palestinian children are often classified as “young adults” before they even reach this age.

The psychological trauma experienced by these children during their detention is significant and lasting. UNICEF reported in 2013 that mistreatment of children in Israeli military detention was “widespread, systematic and institutionalized”, with effects ranging from post-traumatic stress disorder to depression.

The mistreatment and harsh treatment of Palestinian minors in Israeli military detention not only violates international law but also has long-lasting effects on the mental health and well-being of these children. Efforts must be made to protect the rights and well-being of Palestinian minors in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

