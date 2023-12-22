Home » Prosecutor’s Office says that the Assembly leaves a ‘terrible precedent of impunity’ regarding the criminal trial of Jorge Glas | Politics | News
World

Prosecutor’s Office says that the Assembly leaves a ‘terrible precedent of impunity’ regarding the criminal trial of Jorge Glas | Politics | News

by admin
Prosecutor’s Office says that the Assembly leaves a ‘terrible precedent of impunity’ regarding the criminal trial of Jorge Glas | Politics | News

The National Assembly’s failure to obtain the necessary votes to authorize a criminal trial against former vice president Jorge Glas has sparked outrage from the State Attorney General’s Office. In a statement issued after the 883rd session of the plenary session on Thursday, December 21, the State Attorney General’s Office called the decision a “terrible precedent of impunity.”

The Assembly had been tasked with deciding whether to proceed with the trial against Glas, who is accused of embezzlement in the Manabí Reconstruction case. However, only 44 of the 92 necessary votes were obtained, with 48 negative votes, 0 white votes, and 23 abstentions.

The Prosecutor’s Office expressed that the resolution of the Assembly “lacks legal effectiveness,” and announced that they will continue to insist on the request for a date and time for the hearing to formulate charges. The Attorney General’s Office also emphasized that authorization from the Legislative Branch is not necessary if the acts of which Glas is accused were committed during his time in office, but the judicial process began later.

The decision of the Assembly has raised concerns about the potential for impunity, and the State Attorney General’s Office’s strong response suggests that the legal battle over Glas’s alleged crimes is far from over.

See also  Patrick Zaki and Christmas as a free man: "Best wishes to my dear Bologna, my adopted land"

You may also like

Lai Ching-te’s Controversial Hometown: The Story Behind The...

Drag king collective “Moustache Queens” reinterprets the video...

The best economy in Latin America that surpasses...

Montblanc launches watch with Zero Oxygen technology dedicated...

The Russo-Ukrainian War: A Comprehensive Report on the...

Udinese | Juric recovers a piece: ok Tameze....

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Udinese | Lucca “I have always dreamed of...

The 24th edition of the Carthage Theater Days...

The Pope to Vatican employees: I want to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy