Prosecutor’s Office says that the Assembly leaves a ‘terrible precedent of impunity’ regarding the criminal trial of Jorge Glas | Politics | News

The National Assembly’s failure to obtain the necessary votes to authorize a criminal trial against former vice president Jorge Glas has sparked outrage from the State Attorney General’s Office. In a statement issued after the 883rd session of the plenary session on Thursday, December 21, the State Attorney General’s Office called the decision a “terrible precedent of impunity.”

The Assembly had been tasked with deciding whether to proceed with the trial against Glas, who is accused of embezzlement in the Manabí Reconstruction case. However, only 44 of the 92 necessary votes were obtained, with 48 negative votes, 0 white votes, and 23 abstentions.

The Prosecutor’s Office expressed that the resolution of the Assembly “lacks legal effectiveness,” and announced that they will continue to insist on the request for a date and time for the hearing to formulate charges. The Attorney General’s Office also emphasized that authorization from the Legislative Branch is not necessary if the acts of which Glas is accused were committed during his time in office, but the judicial process began later.

The decision of the Assembly has raised concerns about the potential for impunity, and the State Attorney General’s Office’s strong response suggests that the legal battle over Glas’s alleged crimes is far from over.

