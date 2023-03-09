All about prostate cancer – symptoms, diagnosis and treatment. Find out which groups are more vulnerable.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Aleksey Kurguzov

Rak prostate usually develops slowly, so the disease can exist without clear signs for many years. It usually progresses slowly and is initially limited to this organ where it doesn’t really cause much damage. This is one of the most common types cancer in men. If it is detected early, more precisely while it is limited to the prostate itself, the chances of cure are much higher, experts on the official website of the NHS point out.

What is the prostate?

The prostate is a small gland in the pelvis and is part of the male reproductive system. About the size of a walnut, it is located between the penis and the bladder and surrounds the urethra. The main function of the prostate is to produce a thick white fluid that creates sperm when it mixes with the semen produced by the testicles.

Causes of prostate cancer

Causes cancer prostate are largely unknown. But certain things can increase the risk of developing this condition.

The chances of developing prostate cancer increase as you age. Most cases develop in men over the age of 50. Men whose father or brother suffered from this type of malignancy are themselves at a slightly increased risk. Recent research also suggests that obesity increases the risk of prostate cancer.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of prostate cancer usually do not appear until the prostate is large enough to affect the duct that carries urine from the bladder to the urethra. When this happens, these are the symptoms that are a sign of alarm:

increased need to urinate straining when urinating a feeling that the bladder has not completely emptied

However, it should be borne in mind that these symptoms do not necessarily indicate the presence of cancer, but they should certainly not be ignored. They are usually caused by something else, such as an enlarged prostate. One of the symptoms that can also indicate malignancy is erectile dysfunction.

How is it diagnosed?

There is no single test for prostate cancer, the most commonly used diagnostic link is:

blood tests a physical exam of your prostate (known as a digital rectal exam or DRE) magnetic resonance (MR) biopsy PSA test (prostate cancer tumor marker)

The blood test, called the “free prostate specific antigen” (PSA) test, measures the level of PSA and can help detect early prostate cancer, which was discussed by actor Ben Stiller, who battled this malignancy. However, it should be noted that PSA tests are not routinely used for prostate cancer screening, as the results can be unreliable. PSA levels can also be elevated due to other, non-cancerous conditions. Elevated levels of this antigen also cannot tell a doctor whether or not you have life-threatening prostate cancer.

Treatment

If the cancer is in an early stage and causes no symptoms, the doctor may suggest either “watchful waiting” or “active surveillance.” The best option depends on the patient’s age and overall health. Both options involve careful monitoring of the condition. Some cases of prostate cancer can be cured if treatments are started in the early stages.

Treatments include:

surgical removal of the prostate radiotherapy – alone or with hormone therapy

Some cases are only diagnosed at a later stage, when the cancer has spread. If the cancer spreads to other parts of the body and cannot be treated, doctors then approach a strategy aimed at prolonging life and relieving symptoms. All treatment options carry the risk of significant side effects, including erectile dysfunction and urinary symptoms, such as the need to use the toilet more urgently or more frequently.

Newer treatments, such as high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and cryotherapy, aim to reduce these side effects. However, the long-term effectiveness of these treatments is not yet known.

(WORLD)