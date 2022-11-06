© Reuters. Protectionism is back!India cuts sugar export quota to first batch of only 6 million tons



Financial Associates News, November 6 (Editor Bian Chun)India, the world‘s second-largest sugar exporter, recently cut its sugar export quota for 2022-23, which ends in September next year, which may further exacerbate the tight supply situation in the global sugar market.

According to a notice issued by the Food Ministry on Saturday,The country gave sugar mills permission to sell 6 million tonnes of sugar to overseas markets by May 31, 2023, and hinted that new quotas could still be issued by October next year to allow more sugar exports。

However, some media analyzed that if its domestic demand cannot be met, there may be no second batch of export quotas after June.

For comparison, India’s sugar export quota for 2021-22 is 11.2 million tonnes, a record high.

This echoes reports from overseas media last Monday. The report said that based on the current production arrangement, the Indian government is considering the first batch of 6 million tons of sugar for export, and the second batch of about 3 million tons. In the year to September 2023, India’s sugar exports may reach 9 million tonnes, a drop of about 20% from 2021-22, the report quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.

Global sugar prices expected to rise further

India’s move to cut sugar export quotas comes at a time when global sugar supplies are already tight. Sugarcane crushing in Brazil has been delayed due to excessive rainfall.

Raw sugar prices in New York have risen more than 6% since late October and are likely to rise further after India announced the move.

India is one of the world‘s major sugar producers and the world‘s second-largest sugar exporter after Brazil. The country is also the world‘s largest sugar consumer.

In the past, India’s sugar exports were unregulated, but concerns over production led the country to impose restrictions last year to ensure adequate domestic supplies.

At the end of last month, the Indian government issued an announcement saying that it would extend the sugar export restrictions for one year to October 31, 2023. However, the restrictions do not apply to sugar exported to the EU and the US under tariff concession quotas.

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association, India’s sugar production in 2022-23 is expected to reach 35.5 million tonnes. Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia and the UAE are all important buyers in the country.

Affected by the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, global food prices continued to rise. Since the beginning of this year, in response to the shortage of domestic supply and rising prices, some major agricultural product countries have successively introduced export restrictions, and food protectionism has risen.