Proteins, the secret is to vary but it’s not always easy to do so: with this tip we’ll make your life easier

Various animal and vegetable protein sources – iFood.it (photo Canva)

By paying attention to the alternation of protein sources we will be able to obtain the maximum benefit for the health of our body

Proteins are nutrients that should not be lacking in our diet since they have some fundamental roles in guaranteeing the health and well-being of our body: among other things, they are important for fabricsfor the immune systemfor a correct production of enzymes and hormones.

We must therefore ensure a adequate protein intake on a daily basisbut it is also necessary to pay attention to the type of protein source we take.

In fact, protein foods are many and varied and differ in their specific properties and for the functions they perform in our body.

Someone protein sources for example they are considered ad high biological value because they contain all the essential components for our body in a balanced way (an excellent example is the egg); also there are proteins that are absorbed faster than others.

The protein sources

To ensure a complete supply of essential nutrients to our body, we must therefore vary protein sources and toggle it: meat, fish, dairy products, eggs, legumes, whole grains, dried fruit and seedsall contribute to satisfying ours protein needsalbeit in a different way and to a different extent.

I legumes they must never be lacking in our diet: it is advisable consume them several times a week since I am one rich source of vegetable proteins useful for the immune system. We can integrate lentils, peas, chickpeas and beans in many dishes, such as salads, soups and soups, together with pasta and rice. Other sources of plant protein are quinoail tofuil I argue and the tempehwhole grains such as oats, spelled and buckwheat.

Animal and vegetable proteins useful for our body – iFood.it (photo Canva)

How to alternate protein sources in the daily menu

If at lunch we have included one of these vegetable proteins, whether they are legumes or tofu, at dinner we change the type of protein source and eat a protein of animal originsuch as molluscs such as cuttlefish or squid, clams and octopus, which they bring high quality lean proteinor the pesce so-called grasso (tuna, salmon, swordfish) rich in omega-3s.

If instead at lunch we consumed White meat of chicken or turkey, at dinner we vary and prefer for example a low-fat dairy how can it be cottage cheese. When we eat at lunch eggat dinner we change again and choose for example white fish such as sea bream or sea bass. In this way we guarantee our body a complete supply of all the proteins it needs.

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

