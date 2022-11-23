Raising of shields against the repressive policy of the Asian giant. Large-scale protests have erupted in China at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in Zhengzhou in the central part of the country, images circulated on Weibo and Twitter show.

Videos from Nov. 23 showed hundreds of Chinese workers marching on a street in daylight, while some were confronted by a line of riot police and people in gas masks and suits.

Some videos show workers complaining about the food they provide, while others claim they haven’t received the promised bonuses.

A video taken from a live show shows dozens of workers shouting at night «Defend our rights! Stand up for our rights!” as they confront a line of police officers and a police vehicle with flashing lights, according to the Associated France-Press news agency.

As clouds of smoke billow from the vehicle, a worker drags a metal barricade across the ground, while in the background the streamer says: «They’re coming in! Smoke bombs! Tear gas!», the AFP also declared. A photo taken during the day shows the charred remains of a gate, which apparently burned during the night.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the authenticity of the videos. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Weibo hashtag #FoxconnRiots appears to have been censored, while some text messages referencing large-scale protests at the Foxconn factory remained active. The Zhengzhou plant is the largest iPhone factory in the world, employing about 20,000 workers, and produces about 80 percent of all Apple-branded mobile phone products.

Since late October, many workers have fled – their escapes have been immortalized on social media – out of frustration with the treatment of employees and the handling of coronavirus cases, including, they say, the insufficient supply of food. The People’s Republic of China remained the last major state to employ a “zero Covid” policy to prevent infections, imposing super-stringent measures whenever a new outbreak occurs, something difficult to avoid in the country where the pandemic originated and which officially counts 1 billion and 426 million inhabitants. The factory has decided to maintain so-called “closed-loop” operations at the plant – a system where staff live and work on site, isolated from the outside world. Basically, you work in a continuous cycle, you don’t go home.

In an attempt to restore production, the company has launched an action to convince workers to stay and hire more staff, promising higher hourly wages and bonuses, but we must start from the consideration that the average salary of a Chinese worker is drastically lower than that of a counterpart from any Western country.

The restrictions and discontent have affected production, prompting Apple to declare at the beginning of the month that it expected a reduction in shipments of the premium models of the iPhone 14. After all, the first thing to report for the Cupertino company is not the rights of those who physically produce their phones, but the difficulty in being able to ship them to buyers.