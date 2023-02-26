Home World Protest in Berlin | Info
World

Protest in Berlin | Info

by admin
Protest in Berlin | Info

Thousands of people gathered at Berlin’s famous Brandenburg Gate on Saturday, calling for peace talks with Russia in the war in Ukraine.

Source: Anatolia

Left-wing politician Sara Wagenknecht and women’s rights activist Alice Schwarzer, who organized the rally, called for a ceasefire and peace talks with Russia.

Wagenknecht called for an “end to the bloodshed” in Ukraine on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The meeting was broadcast live on YouTube.

She also warned of a possible “nuclear hell” if the Russian war escalates in Ukraine.

Wagenknecht and Schwarzer published a “Manifesto for Peace” two weeks ago in which they called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “stop the escalation”. Critics have accused Wagenknecht and Schwarver of being “naive”.

“With the support of the West, Ukraine can win individual battles. But it cannot win a war against the world‘s largest nuclear power,” his own ships.

See also  Hurricane "Ada" has killed 26 people in Louisiana, USA

They underlined that “no side can win militarily” and that the war can only be ended at the negotiating table.

“Negotiate does not mean giving up. Negotiating means making compromises on both sides to prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths and worse.”emphasized the authors of the manifesto.

(Anatolia)

You may also like

The Maneskins conquer Turin. 13 thousand at the...

Ekipe Orizzonte super in the Champions League, overwhelmed...

Biden rejects China: “His plan helps Putin”. G20,...

Vojaž’s new girlfriend is Desita, a singer from...

Napoli beat Empoli, Viktor Osimen scored the 19th...

Biden rejects China: “His plan helps Putin”. G20,...

beats Lecce and hooks them in the standings

Teodora Džehverović dance at the performance | Entertainment

Messina Denaro, the bloodthirsty boss who loves only...

Burkhard and Cavo Dragone: Italy and France united...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy