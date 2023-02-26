Thousands of people gathered at Berlin’s famous Brandenburg Gate on Saturday, calling for peace talks with Russia in the war in Ukraine.

Source: Anatolia

Left-wing politician Sara Wagenknecht and women’s rights activist Alice Schwarzer, who organized the rally, called for a ceasefire and peace talks with Russia.

Wagenknecht called for an “end to the bloodshed” in Ukraine on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The meeting was broadcast live on YouTube.

She also warned of a possible “nuclear hell” if the Russian war escalates in Ukraine.

Wagenknecht and Schwarzer published a “Manifesto for Peace” two weeks ago in which they called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “stop the escalation”. Critics have accused Wagenknecht and Schwarver of being “naive”.

“With the support of the West, Ukraine can win individual battles. But it cannot win a war against the world‘s largest nuclear power,” his own ships.

They underlined that “no side can win militarily” and that the war can only be ended at the negotiating table.

“Negotiate does not mean giving up. Negotiating means making compromises on both sides to prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths and worse.”emphasized the authors of the manifesto.

(Anatolia)