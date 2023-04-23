Home » Protest in Israel due to judicial reforms | Info
Protest in Israel due to judicial reforms | Info

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv and cities across Israel today to express opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government and its plan to reform the justice system.

Source: ABIR SULTAN/EPA

The mass protest – which has raged every week since the start of the year – comes just ahead of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding, the AP reported.

The holiday in honor of Israel’s founding in 1948, which is a symbol of national unity, has been disrupted by one of the most difficult crises in the country’s history.

The Netanyahu government’s plan to weaken the Supreme Court has enraged Israelis, who see it as an attack on their country’s system of checks and balances and a threat to its very democracy.

Many Israelis today held signs commemorating Israel’s 75th birthday and banners with the words “Minister of Crime” on Netanyahu’s face.

(Srna)

