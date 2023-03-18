Police clashed with protesters in Paris this evening in fresh protests against the French government’s plan to raise the retirement age.

Source: Mohammed Badra/EPA

Reuters television showed footage showing police firing tear gas at protesters on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, not far from the parliament building.

The government wants to raise the age limit by two years, to 64, claiming that it is essential to preserve the system.

At the same time, more than 10,000 tons of garbage piled up on the streets of Paris due to a strike by cleaners protesting a controversial pension reform, despite efforts by authorities to force workers to return to work, French media reported.

The newspaper “Le Figaro” writes today that the amount of 10.000 tons of uncollected garbage on city streets was reached this afternoon.

Prefectural authorities have warned of growing amounts of rubbish piling up in Paris, saying it could increase sanitary risks for residents and contribute to the spread of various diseases.

The cleaners’ strike against the pension reform began on March 7 and was originally planned to last a week, but was then extended until at least March 20.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was told to order street cleaners back to work, but she refused, saying workers had the right to protest and that the only acceptable way forward would be to start a public dialogue instead of forcing the striking workers to continue working.

On the other hand, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez ordered around 400 street cleaners to return to work immediately.

The French government yesterday passed a law raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a final vote in parliament, citing Article 49.3 of the Constitution, which allows laws to be passed without the need for a vote in parliament.