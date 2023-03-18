About 1,500 doctors from all parts of Croatia gathered at the protest in Zagreb today, expressing dissatisfaction with their status, salaries and the overall situation in the health care system.

Five umbrella medical associations gathered at Saint Mark’s Square under the motto “SOS for Health“.

The protest was organized by the Croatian Chamber of Physicians, the Croatian Physicians’ Union, the Croatian Association of Hospital Physicians, the Coordination of Croatian Family Medicine and the Young Physicians’ Initiative after a survey that showed the great dissatisfaction of doctors in public health, and the readiness to strike.

The doctors are dissatisfied because the Croatian Ministry of Health did not meet their demands and does not solve the accumulated problems in the system, reports the “Indeks” portal.

The president of the initiative of young doctors, Marin Smilović, said at the gathering that for years doctors kept their heads down and listened, saying that they must be grateful that they have a job at all. “None of us dream of leaving Croatia. That’s why we say to this system – Enough!”, he added.

The president of the Coordination of Croatian Family Medicine, Nataša Ban Toskić, called on the “incompetent administration to accept the job”, and pointed out that the salaries of family doctors are the lowest in the medical salary system.

Renata Čulinović-Čaić from the Čakovec Hospital called from the meeting to save Croatian healthcare.

Croatian Minister of Health Vili Beroš issued a statement on the occasion of today’s gathering of doctors in Zagreb in which he asks who and why are protesting today, stating, among other things, that they are aware that the health system is not optimal and that it has been functioning for decades with a number of difficulties, but that they are determined to are reforming and that this is why the structural reform was founded.

“The protest will certainly not bring improvement. If all this is also for some other purposes, it is too much,” said Beroš, among other things.

The Prefect of Krapina-Zagorje County Željko Kolar said that the system should be changed, not the founder of the hospital, commenting on the transfer of founding rights over hospitals from the counties to the state as part of the healthcare reform package that was accepted by the Croatian Parliament yesterday.

