Protest Serbia against violence in Novi Sad | Info

The “Serbia against violence” protest, which is also being held in Novi Sad this weekend, began with speeches by the participants, after which a protest walk through the streets of the city began, the portal 021.rs reported.

After gathering at the Theater Square in Novi Sad, the participants of the protest marched down Jovana Subotić Street.

At the beginning of the column is the banner “Everything must stop”.

As part of the radicalization of the protest, a multi-hour blockade is planned for today in Novi Sad at the corner of Temerinska and Partizanska streets, which should last until 9 p.m.

During the speech, the demands of the protest were repeated.

“Aleksandar Vučić and his party took over state sovereignty. When the violence culminated in an unprecedented tragedy, we expected an adequate reaction, which was not there. Instead, we got Ana Brnabić’s mantra that the system has not fallen. That is a miserable excuse.”said the university Professor Vesna Rakić Vodinelić.

She added that Gašić and Vulin never even offered to resign, which is why the protesters demand their dismissal.

“The fact that Vučić does not give them means nothing according to our Constitution, nor should it mean anything”she emphasized.

Secretary General of the Novi Sad movement Zajedno Mladen Cvijetić he told the gathered citizens that they should ask about everything.

“You’re wondering, people. The power is with us. If we decide to banish them to the dustbin of history right here and now, that’s what we will do.“, said Cvijetić.

The crowd chanted “Go away to Vučić”.

