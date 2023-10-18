Protester Killed in Guatemala as Demonstrations Continue for a Swamped Dialogue

Guatemala Crisis: Protester Killed by Armed Commando During Attempts at Dialogue

Attempts to seek dialogue to end the crisis in Guatemala were marred on Monday when a protester was killed by an armed commando. The incident occurred in the town of Malacatán, near the border with Mexico, where demonstrators had gathered to demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras Argueta. The man was shot by the commando while protesters ran for safety. The police present at the scene did not intervene.

This attack, where armed civilians target the demonstrating population, has become a common occurrence during the two weeks of peaceful protests and blockades in the country. Protesters have been forced to defend themselves using sticks, machetes, or stones. Prior to this incident, only injuries, material damage, and the withdrawal of protesters to avoid confrontation had been reported.

On Monday, 26 road blockades were reported, a decrease from the hundreds of closures recorded in previous days. The protest in San Marcos, where the violent incident occurred, is a department known for criminal activities such as drug trafficking and trafficking of migrants. The police have arrested eleven alleged perpetrators of the attack, including two bodyguards of a mayor elected by the party of President Alejandro Giammattei.

The protests, which began on October 2, are demanding the resignation of Porras and two of her prosecutors, as well as Judge Fredy Orellana. These individuals are accused of coordinating criminal actions to undermine the results of the recent elections that saw progressive sociologist Bernardo Arévalo de León elected as president. The prosecutor’s office recently seized the original records of the voting results without providing a clear explanation to the public, leading the president-elect to accuse them of seeking the annulment of the electoral result.

Porras has remained silent and has not appeared before the public for over a week. She has shown no signs of considering the resignation demanded by thousands of citizens. Additionally, she has called for the removal of indigenous authorities and residents who have joined the sit-in protest outside the Ministry’s headquarters. The Minister of the Interior, Napoleon Barrientos, who has respected the peaceful demonstration and avoided repression, has been dismissed at the request of Porras. In response, indigenous peoples have accused Porras of seeking to repress those who demand her resignation.

Efforts to establish a dialogue table with the mediation of the Organization of American States (OAS) to end the crisis have been ongoing. However, Giammattei has stated that he cannot dismiss the prosecutor or ask for her resignation. The political scientist Miguel Ángel Balcárcel described the current situation as a moment of “intransigence” and believes the challenge is to reverse the situation towards a process that benefits the common good.

The indigenous authorities have vowed to continue their protest until Porras resigns. They have called for a peaceful resolution and have urged the authorities to avoid bloodshed. The protests have disrupted transportation and resulted in significant economic losses. However, the resident of urban neighborhoods and middle-class residential areas have shown their support for the indigenous movement by joining blockades in urban areas.

The protests have showcased a common discontent among Guatemalans regarding corruption, which is the third biggest concern in the country. The road blockades have become the only way for protesters to have their demands heard. Despite the tensions, protesters continue to organize and resist from their own spaces, using creative methods such as dance and yoga classes, film screenings, and soccer games to express their grievances.