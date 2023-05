A group of demonstrators attending a “caserolade”, a “concert of pots” to protest against the pension reform last night, violently attacked Jean-Baptiste Trogneux30 years old, son of a nephew of Brigitte Macron. The attack took place at Amiens, in northern France, the birthplace of the presidential couple. This was confirmed by the police, adding that eight people, six men and two women, were arrested on suspicion.