(LaPresse) A group of protesters, on Monday in the suburbs of Paris, tried to block the deposit of waste trucks to prevent them from proceeding with the collection of garbage. The protest, once again, is linked to the pension reform wanted by Emmanuel Macron. The French president would like to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, while for garbage collectors it would increase from 57 to 59. In the capital, the strike of waste collectors began on March 6, causing great inconvenience and flooding the city with tons of waste. (LaPresse)

March 28, 2023 – Updated March 28, 2023, 11:29 am

