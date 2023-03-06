Home World Protesters in New York call for lifting sanctions on Syria – Xinhua English.news.cn
Release time: 2023-03-05 21:06

On March 4, local time of CCTV news client, protests appeared on the streets of New York, USA, demanding that the United States and its allies stop the sanctions and blockade against Syria.

Event organizer Sal: We all know that there were terrible earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, but the United States has been imposing sanctions on Syria, causing 90% of the population to live below the poverty line. When the earthquake hit, they couldn’t get disaster relief equipment, and 5 million people were left homeless. And yet our Congress voted again this week to continue the sanctions, which is unimaginable in cold blood. The Syrian government doesn’t want our military in Syria stealing their wheat, occupying their oil fields, stealing their oil, we need Congress to vote to pull US troops out of Syria.

