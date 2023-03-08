The gesture comes after the President of Parliament’s appeal to demonstrate peacefully

A peaceful protest that of the demonstrators – on the evening of 8 March – during the protests against a controversial lawalong the lines of the one adopted years ago in Russia, which would severely limit freedom of the press and civil liberties.

Georgian TV images showed hundreds of riot police in the streets, helmets and shields in hand. What is surprising is the gesture of some demonstrators who peacefully approached the agents and have glued on their shields of hearts.