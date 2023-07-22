Protesters protesting the burning of the Koran: Swedish embassy attacked in Baghdad

The Swedish Embassy at Baghdad was stormed by a group of protesters just before dawn on Thursday 20 July: i demonstrators they did break-in overall diplomatic e set the fire during a demonstration organized in support of the religious leader Sadr in Moqtaon the eve of a new event scheduled in Sweden in which the organizers intend to burn a new copy of the Koranafter the last episode which took place at the end of June a Stockholm. A correspondent of theAfp reported seeing smoke rising from the building, in the area where the Iraqi police was lined up in riot gear just for the show. Footage circulating online showed dozens of men gathered near the diplomatic headquartersintent on waving flags and signs depicting the influential Shia cleric and Iraqi political leader Muqtada al-Sadr; some of them managed to enter the representative building, where they set fire to it, while others remained on the street, reciting dawn prayers outside the embassy. “Yes to the Quran” was one of the slogans intoned.

The Iraqi policeto disperse the demonstrators, he used fire hydrants and electric batons: The demonstrators reacted by throwing stones at the agents. The Foreign Ministry Swedish said in a statement that the staff of the embassy, ​​immediately after the incident, it was secured, and added the firm condemnation of “all attacks on diplomats and personnel of international organizations, which constitute a serious violation of the Vienna Convention. Iraqi authorities have a responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and diplomatic personnel.” Even the Minister of Iraqi Foreign he condemned the assault “with the utmost firmness”, inviting the security forces to open an “urgent investigation” to “shed light on the causes of the accident and identify the perpetrators”.

