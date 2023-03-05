Home World Protests against Netanyahu’s government continue in Israel
World

Protests against Netanyahu’s government continue in Israel

by admin
Protests against Netanyahu’s government continue in Israel

Over the weekend in Israel, tens of thousands of people protested again against the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, the most right-wing in Israel’s history: the protests took place in several cities, for the ninth straight week since the election of Netanyahu in early January. The demonstrations, among the largest organized in recent years, mainly concern the reform of the judicial system proposed by the new Netanyahu government, which removes the powers of control from the Supreme Court to entrust them to the government.

In Israel, the Supreme Court has an exceptionally important role in the political life of the country, which has no constitution (although it has a number of Fundamental laws which enshrine individual rights and the relationship between citizen and state) and has relatively few counterweights to the power of the incumbent government. The demonstrators are protesting precisely because they believe that the reform proposed by Netanyanu is a danger to Israeli democracy.

The protests this weekend were overall peacefulalthough news has come from Tel Aviv, where one of the largest protests so far has taken place, and video of even violent clashes between demonstrators and the police. The intensity of the protests against Netanyahu has increased in recent days, reaching a fever pitch Wednesday last year, when police fired stun grenades at protesters and there were violent clashes.

– Read also: Judicial reform in Israel, explained

Also over the weekend there were clashes between police and Israeli demonstrators also in Hawara, a Palestinian city about 6 kilometers south of Nablus which had been attacked by dozens of Israeli settlers earlier this week. On Friday, a group of Israeli demonstrators organized a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians: the Israeli army responded by firing stun grenades and tear gas. In some cases, it has written Associated Pressprotesters were pinned to the ground with officers’ knees pressed into their necks and backs, or kicked.

See also  Vatican Pope: At the Last Supper, the goal of Jesus' life is self-giving

You may also like

Milica Todorović made the host cry Entertainment

What is the UPAB-1500B super glide bomb used...

From microchips to artificial intelligence: Biden thinks of...

Athletics: Euroindoor, Larissa Iapichino silver in the long...

Ana Nikolić on divorce | Fun

Ivana Španović Vuleta commented on winning bronze at...

In Palermo first career victory for Edwige Clemar,...

“The family destroyed by grief”

Maja Marinković and Bilal quarrel Cooperative | Fun

Fight at the celebration in Ledine | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy