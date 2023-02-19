Loading player

On Saturday, the government of Tunisian President Kais Saied ordered the expulsion from the country of the most important union representative of the European Union countries, the Irish Esther Lynch, General Secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC). Lynch was described as a “persona non grata” by the Tunisian authorities for having participated in one of the protests organized during the day in eight cities of the country by the largest local union.

The demonstrations came at the end of a week in which Saied demonstrated the growing authoritarianism with which he is ruling the country: at least ten political opponents of the president were arrested on Tuesday, including two high-level politicians, two judges, a journalist of an independent radio and one of the union leaders.

In a video message on social media Saied called the ten arrested “terrorists” and accused them of wanting to subvert the state order and of conspiring to manipulate food prices and fuel social tension. The charges, which also aim to unload the blame of the government in the heavy economic crisis, have not been presented with any evidence but if convicted they can lead to very harsh prison sentences, and in some cases even the death penalty.

To protest against the arrests, the largest trade union in the country, which has over one million members for a population of 12 million inhabitants, has decided on a new day of demonstrations, like those already organized on several occasions in recent months. Tens of thousands of members of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) protested against Saied’s decisions and for the full return of civil liberties in Jendouba, Tozeur, Monastir, Bizerte, Kasserine, Kairoua, Nabeul and Sfax.

Esther Lynch he took part in the demonstration in Sfax, taking the floor to demand the immediate release of the arrested Tunisian union representative and other political opponents, and to “bring a message of solidarity from the 45 million members of the European trade unions”. President Saied on Saturday evening ordered his expulsion, defining his intervention as “blatant interference in Tunisian affairs”. He similarly rejected, as interference in internal affairs, complaints against arrests for political reasons by various human rights NGOs, fra cui Amnesty International.

Saied’s authoritarian turn has come gradually over the past three years. In July 2021, the president suspended the work of parliament, and then dissolved it in March 2022. He subsequently governed by decree, until the approval of a new constitution, which grants him broad powers and which instituted a new electoral law which it does not provide for the participation of parties in elections, but only of independent candidates. Turnout in the first elections held under this law, last December, was among the lowest in the world, and today Tunisia has a parliament that is unrepresentative and has very limited powers.

Elected president in 2019, for his first years of government Saied had the consent of the majority of Tunisians which, however, was followed by a rather widespread and obvious loss of popularity.