The cost of living for many Britons has risen sharply due to soaring energy prices. On October 1, local time, a large number of people held demonstrations in central London to protest the current soaring energy prices and rising living costs in the UK.

“Enough is enough” “Freeze prices instead of freezing people”. On October 1, in front of King’s Cross Square in London, England, local residents held up signs to express their dissatisfaction. According to the organizers of the demonstration, in addition to London, such demonstrations were also held in 12 British cities including Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool that day.

Demonstrators: My energy bill, including gas and electricity, was £97 (about RMB 770) per month until April 2021, and now it is £233 (about RMB 1,849) per month, which is too expensive , it’s too expensive, where can I get so much money.

Demonstrators: Everything is going up in price, but my pension isn’t going up, I’ve worked a few jobs and not every salary is going up. I secretly prayed that the landlord would not increase the rent, but I am not sure if he will increase the rent, I am very insecure.

UK energy prices are rising again and again. At the end of August, the UK’s energy regulator announced that from October this year, the annual energy price cap for ordinary British households will be significantly increased by 80%. Although the British government has previously announced that it will reduce energy bills by 400 pounds per household this winter, such measures may be a drop in the bucket in the face of soaring energy prices and unprecedented levels of inflation.

Headquarters reporter Gao Zhan: Energy prices are rising, and living costs are rising. Although the coldest season has not yet arrived, many British people are already feeling the pressure. And waiting for them is probably a more difficult winter.











