Protests and clashes with the police are underway in Dublin

On Thursday around 1.30pm five people were injured in a series of stabbings whose dynamics are unclear in the center of Dublin, the capital of Ireland. It happened in Parnell Square, a square near a primary school. The stabbed people – two girls aged 5 and 6, a 5-year-old boy, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s – were taken to hospital for treatment: the 5-year-old girl and the woman were seriously injured , while the child was later discharged. Shortly after, police said the injured man had been arrested for the attack, and they were not looking for anyone else. He also said he had ruled out that it was a terrorist attack, and that investigations were ongoing.

Starting from 5 pm in the area of ​​the stabbings there were some protests and violence that are still ongoing: clashes with the police, throwing of bottles, broken windows, fireworks and burning vehicles. The police attributed the responsibility for the riots to “a faction of deranged far-right hooligans”, who identified the person responsible for the stabbings as a person of foreign origins (although the police did not divulge information on his identity) and protested using anti-social slogans. immigration.

The police chief, Drew Harris, invited citizens to “not listen to the disinformative content and rumors that are circulating on social networks”.

During the late afternoon, police in riot gear clashed with some demonstrators in O’Connell Street, one of the main streets of the city and close to the site of the stabbings. Tram service in the city center was interrupted and buses passing through the protest area rerouted their routes. The city’s ambulance service said it was receiving many calls and would prioritize the most urgent cases. Among the vehicles that were set on fire were a police car and a public transport vehicle.

Dublin Fire Brigade’s Ambulance Service is extremely busy tonight Please be patient as we deal with the most serious illnesses and injuries first Please consider other treatment options as non life-threatening incidents will have substantial wait times pic.twitter.com/1gTe8zuXyR — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 23, 2023