Protests continue in Greece against the railway disaster which in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday had caused the death of at least 57 people, including many university students, and dozens injured and missing. The accident occurred near Tempes, in the central part of the country: a freight train had collided with a passenger train carrying about 350 people traveling on the same track. The manager of the Larissa station, responsible for the section of railway where the disaster occurred, was indicted for manslaughter.

The first demonstrations had been organized immediately after the accident, above all to protest against the poor state of the railway infrastructure, considered very backward and with technologies not up to par for a European country. Friday le protests continued in a mostly peaceful manner, but there were tensions both in the capital Athens and in Thessaloniki, the country’s second city, in the northeast.

In Athens, riot police used tear gas to disperse a group of demonstrators who had set fire to rubbish bins and thrown petrol bombs, but there were no injuries or arrests. In Thessaloniki there were clashes between demonstrators and the police, while the largest protest was in Larissa, near the site of the accident, where thousands of people demonstrated peacefully.

In the meantime, searches continued for the third day among the sheet metal of the wagons and the identification of the remains of the people who died in the accident. Local media write that the missing would be more than ten.

Immediately after the accident the railway manager of the Larissa station, a 59-year-old man, was arrested by the police on suspicion that his mistake had contributed to the disaster, and on Friday he was indicted for manslaughter and grievous bodily harm. His lawyer has made it known that he has admitted some responsibility: he is expected in court on Saturday afternoon.

The center-right government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has promised that responsibility for the disaster will be ascertained: on Friday, albeit without the consent of the opposition, he commissioned a commission of experts to investigate the accident.

