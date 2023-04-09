Home World Protests for peace in Germany | Info
Several thousand people participated today in Berlin in a rally against the delivery of weapons to the Kiev regime and for peace negotiations for the fastest possible resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

Source: Anatolia

The rally was held as part of the Easter peace marches, which are held every year in various German cities.

At those gatherings, opposition to the activities of the NATO alliance, wars and the use of weapons is expressed, reported the correspondent of the TASS agency.

According to the organizers from the national network “Fridenskooperative”, about 3,000 people participated.

The rally started at 1:00 pm on one of the squares in Berlin’s Wedding district, where an improvised stage was set up.

The demonstrators then walked through the central street of Wedding carrying the slogans “For cooperation and friendship with Russia”, “Peace – now”, “Diplomacy, not weapons”, “USA and NATO – leave Ukraine”, “Against senseless sanctions, cheap energy now “, and “Tanks never bring peace”, reports Srna.

According to the organizers, traditional Easter marches are planned in more than 100 German cities and towns, with the central themes being the current conflict in Ukraine, the threat of nuclear war and protests against military spending.

