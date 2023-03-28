Home World Protests France, for the pension reform request to stop: the latest news




Laurent Berger, general secretary of the CFDT, the first French trade union, made an appeal to the government to ask for a temporary “freeze” of the pension reform, also in light of the rivers of protests that have sent the country into a tailspin. And there is talk of an “extended hand” by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to the unions only if the reform is, in fact, “temporarily set aside”.

France, protests in Paris against the pension reform wanted by Macron

The secretary of the first trade union of France, on the alleged openness of the government, said: «If the outstretched hand means re-discussing work and pensions, temporarily putting aside the reform adopted through article 49.3, which is not approved by the constitutional council, if these two issues are on the table, we will discuss». Already the day before yesterday Berger had asked to “put the law on hold, stalling”.

Pension reform, 800,000 in the streets in Paris: tensions between the black bloc and the police, 120 officers injured and 80 people arrested. Clashes also in the rest of the country

An appeal also launched to the French president: “We must put the reform on hold,” he warned in boiling France against the reform of Emmanuel Macron.

