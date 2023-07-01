Protests in France, Kalashnikovs and spoils from looting: this is how the revolt of the very young is “live” on social media

Yesterday night following the clashes between demonstrators and police there were thousands, in the streets of all France yes – the Ministry of the Interior reports that the fourth act of the riots over the death of Nahel ended with 994 arrests, 79 officers injured, 1350 burning cars, 2560 fires – but also on social networks.

Following the hashtag #emeutes, riots, there were several live broadcasts on Instagram and TikTok showing the evolution of the violence, followed by thousands of users who commented as if they were watching a TV show.

