(LaPresse) In the center of Paris the damages of the third night of rioting broke out in France following the killing of a 17-year-old by police. The Nike store was looted after the store windows were smashed. More than 600 people were arrested and at least 200 police officers were injured in the violent protests that have been going on for three days. (LaPresse/Ap)

June 30, 2023 – Updated June 30, 2023, 12:12 am

