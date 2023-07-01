“The two nights we have just experienced fit into an absolutely situation unacceptable e unjustifiablebecause nothing can justify the violence, especially when it consists of attacking public buildings, town halls, police headquarters, schools or looting shops. There is a exploitation unacceptable than the death of a teenager”. Thus the French president, Emmanuel Macron, during the meeting of the crisis unit called in Paris to take measures after the escalation of violence in the country due to the killing of a 17-year-old young man at the hands of a police officer in Nanterre. “I condemn in the strongest terms all those who use this situation and this moment to try to create disorder and attack our institutions,” the president added.

The article Protests in France, Macron: “Unacceptable situation, the death of a teenager is being exploited” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

