A large number of French people are protesting in the streets against Macron’s pension reform.

Source: Twitter/@steve_hanke

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in France on Saturday to raise their voices against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, with unions planning to step up strikes if their demands are not met. Unlike the previous three days of protests, there were no calls for a one-day nationwide strike, although air traffic controllers at another airport in Paris staged a work stoppage that resulted in the cancellation of half of flights.

Macron and his government face resistance to implementing a plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.The CGT union said 500,000 people are protesting in Paris alone, which is more than the 400,000 it counted on the last day of the protest on February 7.

Today, A FOURTH wave of protests against Jupiter’s (read: French Pres. Macron’s) proposed pension reforms has paralyzed France. Watch as “protesters” in Paris perform their signature move – TORCHING a poor soul’s car:pic.twitter.com/60IA9qDaiG — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke)February 11, 2023

The Interior Ministry, which generally gives much lower figures, said there were 963,000 protesters across the country and 93,000 in Paris. There were protests in other French cities across the country, with television images showing police using water cannons in the western city of Rennes.

Demonstrators in the French capital took the traditional protest route from Trg Republike to Trg Nation, behind a banner that read: “We don’t want to work longer!“. There were tensions when a car and a bin were overturned and set on fire, prompting police with shields and the fire brigade to intervene.

The French government is reporting 963,000 people in the streets today protesting the raise of the retirement age. 500,000 alone in Paris. Solidarity ✊pic.twitter.com/j6R7zLc8bN — Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip)February 11, 2023

Blockade

The march was led by the leaders of France’s eight main unions, maintaining a tight unity that the government has so far failed to break. In a joint statement, the unions said they would call a national strike that would “bring France to a standstill” on March 7 if the government “turns a deaf ear to popular mobilization.” Another day of protests and strikes is planned for February 16.

(WORLD)