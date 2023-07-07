Protests in France, the policeman who killed Nahel remains in prison

The Versailles Court of Appeal decided today to keep in custody the policeman responsible for the fatal shooting against Nahel, the 17-year-old boy killed on June 27 in Nanterre, near Paris, during a road check: according to sources close to the investigation cited by France Presse.

The Police Nationale motorcyclist is being investigated for voluntary homicide. Incarcerated in the Parisian prison of La Santé, he appeared by videoconference during a hearing of the Chambre de l’Instruction in Versailles.

Before the investigators, the French police officer ruled out having uttered the sentence: “You’ll take a bullet to the head.” This is what the newspaper Le Parisien writes, which today reveals the minutes of the agent’s testimony.

During the interrogation at the General Inspectorate of the National Police (Igpn), Florian M, 38, assures that he shouted at Nahel to turn off the engine and confirms that he hit the windshield of the car several times “to recall the attention of the driver’.

Instead, he denies having said to the teenager killed “you will take a bullet to the head”. After analyzing video evidence broadcast on social networks, the Igpn explains that it heard him shout “Turn off, turn off” (the engine, ed.). However, there would be a third voice, “possibly attributable” to a policeman colleague of Florian M, who would have actually shouted: “You will get a bullet in the head”, according to the report consulted by Le Parisien.

Florian M explained that on the day of the tragedy, June 27, he was on his “ninth consecutive day of work”. He also claims that he felt surrounded, squeezed between the Mercedes vehicle in which Nahel was and a low wall behind him. He says he opened fire because he feared Nahel might drive away while his colleague was with his head and upper body stretched out inside the car.

Meanwhile, France seems to be returning with difficulty to normality in terms of violent protests. Eight days after Nahel’s killing last night, there have still been 20 arrests and one policeman injured, according to the Interior Ministry. A building was damaged and 81 attempted fires were found on the country’s roads, targeting parked cars and rubbish bins.

However, President Macron is optimistic, stating: “Order has been restored”. Macron also announced that “profound decisions will be made in the coming weeks that will last over time”. And he spoke of a “problem of authority in society that begins with families”.

But precisely in these hours there is the mobilization to organize the “White March” in Marseilles for Mohamed, who is also the victim of clashes with the police. On the night of July 3, the twenty-seven-year-old father of the family died in the center of Marseille right on the sidelines of the riots that followed the killing of Nahel.

The Mohamed case is at the center of a dual investigation by justice and the Police Inspectorate (Igpn). Among the hypotheses that a policeman fired a riot control weapon (of the flash-ball type). Mohamed was on his moped taking photos and videos of the furious clashes in Marseille. According to the Marseille prosecutor, Dominique Laurens, he died of a “violent shock to the chest” caused by a flash-ball type bullet supplied by the Police Nationale.

On social networks, calls to participate in the white march “organized by Mohamed’s family” are multiplying this afternoon at 18, in the Air Bel district, in the eleventh arrondissement of Marseille.

“Mohamed was not a casseur. He didn’t do anything wrong. He was just taking pictures. I say it was a policeman who shot him,” said his wife.

“In my opinion, it was a policeman who shot him. He saw him while he was filming, he fired a flash-ball », continued the young man’s widow. The couple had one baby and were expecting a second.

In addition to Marseilles, France is preparing for the many marches announced for this Saturday throughout the country. Around 90 left-wing organisations, including the parties La France Insoumise (LfI) and Europe-Ecologie-Les Verts (Eelv) as well as the trade unions CGT and Solidaires, have called “civic marches” to express “mourning and anger” and denounce the policies considered “discriminatory” in the suburbs of the République.

After Nahel’s death, the organizations ask, among other things, that “the government assumes its responsibilities and gives immediate answers to get out of the clash”, reads a statement released by the Solidaires union.

Among the reforms called for by unions, associations and left-wing political parties there is also a “profound reform of the police, of its intervention techniques and its armaments”.

