Home World Protests in Iran, the complaint of the NGO: over 100 protesters risk being sentenced to death
World

Protests in Iran, the complaint of the NGO: over 100 protesters risk being sentenced to death

by admin
Protests in Iran, the complaint of the NGO: over 100 protesters risk being sentenced to death

In Iran, 109 people, arrested during the anti-government demonstrations that have been going on for almost 4 months in the country, risk being sentenced to death or executed if the death penalty is already issued for them. The Oslo-based NGO “Iran Human Rights” denounces it. The NGO also underlines that the number could be even higher because the Tehran authorities are putting pressure on the families of the convicted not to make their stories public. In the list published by the NGO, most of the people are between 20 and 30 years old and some are minors.

Khamenei’s infamy, in Europe we are free

Pegah Moshir Pour*

See also  UK alarm: "China recruits western pilots for its aviation"

You may also like

Defense and response to China in Kishida’s West...

Winter storage is coming to an end, or...

Brazil, the news after the coup: pro Lula...

The international community looks at China’s optimization of...

France, Macron challenges the unions on pensions: the...

Ukraine, breaking news. Bombs on Nikopol. Use towards...

The offline flower market returns to Guangzhou to...

Pnrr, Brussels reassured by the commitment on the...

Chinese official calls on international community to continue...

Orders are coming!The airline increased its international routes,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy