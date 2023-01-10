In Iran, 109 people, arrested during the anti-government demonstrations that have been going on for almost 4 months in the country, risk being sentenced to death or executed if the death penalty is already issued for them. The Oslo-based NGO “Iran Human Rights” denounces it. The NGO also underlines that the number could be even higher because the Tehran authorities are putting pressure on the families of the convicted not to make their stories public. In the list published by the NGO, most of the people are between 20 and 30 years old and some are minors.

Khamenei’s infamy, in Europe we are free Pegah Moshir Pour* January 10, 2023

