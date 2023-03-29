Home World Protests in Paris, clashes at the end of the procession: throwing of stones and tear gas, 27 arrests – Video
Protests in Paris, clashes at the end of the procession: throwing of stones and tear gas, 27 arrests – Video

Protests in Paris, clashes at the end of the procession: throwing of stones and tear gas, 27 arrests – Video

A new day of mobilization in France, the tenth, involved tens of thousands of people across the country to protest against the government’s pension reform. Membership numbers fluctuate between the 740,000 demonstrators registered by the Ministry of the Interior, and the over 2 million reported by the CGT trade union. In the evening, at the end of the procession a Paristhere were new clashes between demonstrators and the police: in the end 27 people were arrested.

The article Protests in Paris, the clashes at the end of the procession: throwing stones and tear gas, 27 arrests – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

