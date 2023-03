First clashes in cParisian ortho for the tenth day of mobilization against the pension reform. Some garbage bins in the boulevard Voltaire area were set on fire, the police carried out some charges. So far, 22 people have been arrested and 10,000 people searched by the police.

The article Protests in Paris, police in riot gear stop the procession: firefighters in action to put out a fire comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

