Three Iranian journalists, Mmes Melika Hashemi, Saideh Shafiei and Mehrnoush Zarei, have been arrested in the last 48 hours. The Tehran Journalists Association made it known without giving further details. According to the reformist newspaper Etemad, the journalists were transferred to the notorious Evin prison north of Tehran. The charges are not known.

79 journalists have been arrested by the Iranian authorities since 16 September, when anti-government demonstrations began in various cities of the country following the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who lost her life after being taken into custody because she did not wear the veil in proper way.

Journalists arrested in recent months had covered demonstrations against the government and at the end of October, over 300 Iranian reporters had signed an open letter criticizing the Tehran government for having “arrested (their) colleagues and deprived them of their rights”, including access to their lawyers.

One of the journalists, Mehrnoush Zarei Hanzaki who works for Ilna, Iska and Ana, was arrested at her home while Melika Hashemi, of the Shahr agency, was summoned yesterday to the Evin prison court for “some explanations” and was arrested as soon as she arrived.

According to the Tehran Journalists’ Association, at least 33 of the reporters arrested during the demonstrations are still in prison while many were summoned to prison and later released on bail.