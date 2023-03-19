Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Lisbon today, demanding an increase in wages and pensions and restrictions on food prices.

Source: Twitter/SAPO 24

The largest Portuguese trade union CGTP, which organized the demonstration, demands that salaries and pensions increase immediately by at least 10 percent, and they ask the Portuguese government to limit the price of basic foodstuffs, reports Reuters.

Portugal’s Finance Minister Antonio Košta Silva yesterday ruled out the possibility of introducing restrictions, stating that the market will only regulate prices.

More than 50 percent of Portuguese workers earn less than 1,000 euros per month, and the minimum wage is 760 euros.

Inflation for February amounted to 8.2 percent, and for January 8.4 percent, while the prices of unprocessed food, such as fruits and vegetables, increased by 20.11 percent.

SRNA