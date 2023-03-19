Home World Protests on the streets of Lisbon | Info
World

Protests on the streets of Lisbon | Info

by admin
Protests on the streets of Lisbon | Info

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Lisbon today, demanding an increase in wages and pensions and restrictions on food prices.

Source: Twitter/SAPO 24

The largest Portuguese trade union CGTP, which organized the demonstration, demands that salaries and pensions increase immediately by at least 10 percent, and they ask the Portuguese government to limit the price of basic foodstuffs, reports Reuters.

Portugal’s Finance Minister Antonio Košta Silva yesterday ruled out the possibility of introducing restrictions, stating that the market will only regulate prices.

More than 50 percent of Portuguese workers earn less than 1,000 euros per month, and the minimum wage is 760 euros.

Inflation for February amounted to 8.2 percent, and for January 8.4 percent, while the prices of unprocessed food, such as fruits and vegetables, increased by 20.11 percent.

SRNA

See also  Turkey's New Deal rescues the market, the lira rebounds sharply

You may also like

Hunted by the International Criminal Court, Putin visits...

Ana Ćurčić was seeing Zvezdan while she was...

China’s outbound tourism picks up speed

Milan, anarchists’ procession for Dax: soiling and damage

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 19 March...

New clashes between protesters and the police in...

Udinese – The photo gallery of the match...

Journalist found mummified at home, he had been...

Vučić’s speech after the negotiations in Ohrid |...

Udinese-Milan | Top and Flop of the match:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy