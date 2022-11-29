[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 29, 2022]People across China continued to protest, and overseas Chinese also expressed their solidarity. They came to the CCP’s embassy and consulate in the local area to protest, demanding that the “Communist Party step down.” Protesters said it was a major escalation in the Chinese struggle for democracy.

Fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang: “Open the door, save us! (Screaming) Ah!”

On Sunday night, outside the Chinese Consulate in Toronto, Canada, local Chinese held a vigil for the victims of the Urumqi apartment fire and protested against the CCP’s oppression of the Chinese people.

“Come on Chinese! Come on Chinese! Chinese resist! Chinese resist! Give me freedom or give me death! Give me freedom or give me death! The Communist Party is down! The Communist Party is down! The Communist Party is down! The Communist Party is down!”

In London, England, a large number of protesters also gathered outside the Chinese embassy.

“Communist Party! Step down! Communist Party! Step down! Communist Party! Step down!”

Protesters outside the Chinese embassy in London: “This is the first time you see people in Shanghai shouting ‘Communist Party step down’ and ‘Xi Jinping step down’ on the street. This is a major escalation in China‘s struggle for democratic rights.”

Outside the Chinese Consulate in Sydney, protesters shouted for freedom for China!

Protesters outside the Chinese Embassy in Sydney: “Freedom! free! Fight for freedom for China! free! free! Fight for freedom for China! “

Protesters remind people not to forget the Tiananmen massacre 33 years ago.

Sydney protester Baoqiang Sun: “Thirty-three years ago, the CCP used tanks to suppress students and citizens in Tiananmen Square. Thirty-three years later, the CCP committed heinous crimes. The Chinese people must not forget our shame. We must stand Get up and say no to them!”

In Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday night, the Chinese gathered to mourn the victims of Urumqi and hope that the compatriots in the motherland can also have freedom.

Protester in Tokyo, Japan: “I will still be concerned about some things in China, the sufferings and crimes suffered by the Chinese, I will be sad, and I will say, I hope our motherland and compatriots can be free.”

Protester in Tokyo, Japan: “Everyone should stand up and speak out for their freedom. This is the only thing we should do now. Our only choice is to kill the Communist Party, there is nothing else.”

The crowd applauded in response, “Okay!”

Comprehensive report by reporters Li Mei and Mingyu from NTDTV

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/11/28/a103585455.html