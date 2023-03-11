At the Detroit post-punk band Protomartyr release their new single “Make Way”. The song will be part of his next album “Formal Growth In The Desert”which will come out June 2nd in Domino. In addition, they announce their 2023 tour dates across North America, the UK and the EU, including the SXSW Film Fest.

The moody presentation video for “Make Way”, directed by Trevor Naudserves as the opening of “Formal Growth In The Desert”. In fact, “Make Way” describes the album’s overall theme, a twelve-song testament to getting on with life, even when it gets tough. Unlike his previous projects, “Formal Growth In The Desert” it was recorded at the Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, but it’s not necessarily a nod to the gritty expanses of the Southwest. However, “the desert is a metaphor for emotional deserts that seem to be devoid of life,” explains the group’s lead singer, Casey.

The album is one of the band’s most personal works, as it includes Casey’s life experiences. The death of her mother or the move from the place that had inspired him to make music were determining experiences for the composition of the songs. Protomartyr’s music helped pull Casey. “Keeping the band viable was very important to me,” adds Casey, “and it definitely lifted my spirits.” Guitarist Greg Ahee co-produced “Formal Growth In The Desert” with Jake Aaron. Ahee she knew what Casey was going through and envisioned the record “as a narrative film”. He tells it like this: “I started writing at home with a piano and keyboard and then playing along to short films. I observed how you can affect and enhance moods while playing.”