Proud driving in Ledinci near Novi Sad | Info

See how tragedies were avoided at the last minute.

Izvor: Instagram/Printscreen/192_rs

Some people can’t think of anything, and there are still too many arrogant drivers on Serbian roads. One such example can be seen in the video published on Instagram page 192.

As can be seen on the video, the irresponsible driver in the white car was recorded as, without thinking about his own or the safety of other road users, wild on the road. Fortunately, there was no traffic this time. The video was taken from the vehicle behind him and it’s chilling.

The case was recorded last night in Ledinci near Novi Sad. Overtaking the column of white car drivers was, to put it mildly, “on the edge”. Because, when a vehicle met him, a direct collision was almost avoided.

