by palermotoday.it – ​​7 hours ago

Note- This press release was published in full as an external contribution. This content is therefore not an article produced by the editorial staff of PalermoToday Unione degli Assessorati, an association of municipalities based in Palermo, is a partner of the DREAM project…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The project: “Providing young people between 18 and 24 with the tools to be able to start their own business” appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».